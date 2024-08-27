Perform Clean Install and Restore
crazygooddigital
I've been a longtime Vivaldi user and have accumulated a lot of "stuff" in my default profile. With the new Workspaces feature, that has helped me organize web pages into related content (which is something I can't afford to lose).
I ran into a problem where a Chrome extension is not behaving normally and with the help of the vendor have isolated the issue to my instance of Vivaldi (which has been updated to the latest version), not Vivaldi itself.
I'm looking for ideas on how to backup or sync my default folder (a copy has already been performed and saved) and either reset Vivaldi (restoring what I need if reset wipes it out) or delete Vivaldi, perform a clean install, and then restore bookmarks, history and workspaces, etc.
Finally, before I reset/delete, are there any aspects of my profile that can not be restored from the copy I have created?
mib2berlin
@crazygooddigital
Hi, you can copy most from your backup but nobody knows wich files or databases are broken/corrupted.
I would use sync for this, backup your User Data folder the wipe it. Clear your cache with this settings, the folder can be GB's big.
Start Vivaldi and it create a new clean User Data folder, then start sync.
The basics, bookmarks, passwords and many settings are synced.
Delete the files History, Preferences and the folder Sessions in the the new profile.
The file Preferences is critical, it include a lot of stuff, settings, workspace names and much more.
Copy all over from your backup and test, if something went wrong delete the file Preferences and try with History and Sessions only.
Cheers, mib
crazygooddigital
@mib2berlin MANY THANKS! Really appreciate the advice. You were right on all aspects: GBs of data, syncing was the best approach to save bookmarks, etc. And I found that restoring the Preferences and History files and Sessions folder was necessary to restore my Workspace and the pages within each Workspace.
For some strange reason it was necessary to remove the program, delete the UserData folder (which did not purge when the program was removed) and start from scratch. With a totally clean Vivaldi and data restored using sync and file/folder copying, I am back in business and the problem with the extension is gone.
Forgot to mention that the extension vendor really liked Vivaldi, so the community will likely grow:)