I've been a longtime Vivaldi user and have accumulated a lot of "stuff" in my default profile. With the new Workspaces feature, that has helped me organize web pages into related content (which is something I can't afford to lose).

I ran into a problem where a Chrome extension is not behaving normally and with the help of the vendor have isolated the issue to my instance of Vivaldi (which has been updated to the latest version), not Vivaldi itself.

I'm looking for ideas on how to backup or sync my default folder (a copy has already been performed and saved) and either reset Vivaldi (restoring what I need if reset wipes it out) or delete Vivaldi, perform a clean install, and then restore bookmarks, history and workspaces, etc.

Finally, before I reset/delete, are there any aspects of my profile that can not be restored from the copy I have created?