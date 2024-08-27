Delete browser cache upon opening or closing Vivaldi
I have searched this forum and the Vivaldi settings for a way to delete the browser cache upon opening or closing Vivaldi. So, my question is whether this is possible natively with Vivaldi or do I need an extension. If I need an extension, does anyone have recommendations?
Thank you for your replies.
I've always thought that "Clear browsing data on exit" should be an available option with Vivaldi.
I know it is with my other Chromium-based browser.
Since I've never used an extension to do that, maybe someone else can suggest something.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Where can i find it in Chromium 127/128?
Which browser except Edge has it?
derDay Supporters
@DoctorG
in edge under settings - privacy or edge://settings/privacy
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@derDay I know Microsoft Company added their own implementation. They have many customers paying and a large dev team.
barbudo2005
Less complaints, more practicality and action!
Before complaining insistently, always ask yourself this question:
Why were extensions invented?
Use extension Clear Cache:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/clear-cache/cppjkneekbjaeellbfkmgnhonkkjfpdn
The code for this already exists in Vivaldi, so there just needs to be a setting to execute this code on startup.
Here are some example of existing ways to execute the deletion of the cache.
barbudo2005
Said:
The code for this already exists in Vivaldi, so there just needs to be a setting to execute this code on startup.
How many “settings” do the 3 million users have, which would be “very easy” to implement?
The concept of extensions is not only used in browsers, it is used as plug-ins in all relevant and widely used software.
Of the software I use, these use it:
Calibre
MPC-BE
Notepad++
FreeCommander
And if we go to the extreme, all the software used in Windows OS is nothing but plug-ins.
Specificity leads to excellence.
Tell me a feature of any of the existing browsers that has a better UI and more powerful than the best extension that does the same thing?
Cent Browser
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/759288
Thanks for your reply.
I was not complaining. I just asked a legitimate question about the ability to clear the cache on opening or closing the browser.
I looked at you suggestion and even installed it, however, it does not meet my needs. It tries to be all thing to all people, and all I want is to clear the cache. You actually have to purchase the PLUS version to accomplish what I want to achieve.
MS Internet Explorer had this option many years ago. It shouldn't be that difficult to implement.
Vivaldi is all about customization and the main reason I use it. I left Firefox in 2016 for Vivaldi and never looked back.
I'll just live what I have until the dev's decide to implement this feature.
It's certainly a privacy issue that I don't trust to 3rd party plug-ins.....