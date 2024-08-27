@pelaird

The code for this already exists in Vivaldi, so there just needs to be a setting to execute this code on startup.

How many “settings” do the 3 million users have, which would be “very easy” to implement?

The concept of extensions is not only used in browsers, it is used as plug-ins in all relevant and widely used software.

Of the software I use, these use it:

Calibre

MPC-BE

Notepad++

FreeCommander

And if we go to the extreme, all the software used in Windows OS is nothing but plug-ins.

Specificity leads to excellence.

Tell me a feature of any of the existing browsers that has a better UI and more powerful than the best extension that does the same thing?