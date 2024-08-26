@yojimbo274064400 said in Delete browsing data for specific website:

Consider using a Private Window, once done with testing close and open a new for further testing.

Honestly, i've been under so much stress, i didn't even consider it. Thanks!

@Pathduck said in Delete browsing data for specific website:

@telmob i've been using Edge to clear the website data and refresh the page, And how do you do this in Edge? What you can do in Edge, you can do in Vivaldi.

because it's impossible to do so in Vivaldi. Please don't make assumptions based on your lack of knowledge how to do things.

I was in a hurry when i wrote this post, and for that i'm sorry. It works in Edge.

That said, I did not assume anything. I followed Vivaldi's help tutorial, as stated in my post. My lack of knowledge isn't to be blamed if both solutions presented clearly do not work, for me at least.

I was pointing out what seems to be a bug in Vivaldi.