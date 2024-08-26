Delete browsing data for specific website
I've been editing a website and need to constantly monitor the changes in the web browser. For this, i've been using Edge to clear the website data and refresh the page, because it's impossible to do so in Vivaldi. Only if i clear my whole history, which i really want to avoid... again. I can't afford to keep login in to dozens of websites every single day.
Is there a way to solve this? I followed the tutorial below:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/#Delete_data_per_website
yojimbo274064400
Consider using a Private Window, once done with testing close and open a new for further testing.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
i've been using Edge to clear the website data and refresh the page,
And how do you do this in Edge?
What you can do in Edge, you can do in Vivaldi.
There's at least three ways I know how to do this in Chromium browsers.
because it's impossible to do so in Vivaldi.
Please don't make assumptions based on your lack of knowledge how to do things.
Have you thought about simply using Ctrl+F5?
https://www.debugbar.com/what-does-ctrl-f5-do/
Honestly, i've been under so much stress, i didn't even consider it. Thanks!
I was in a hurry when i wrote this post, and for that i'm sorry. It works in Edge.
That said, I did not assume anything. I followed Vivaldi's help tutorial, as stated in my post. My lack of knowledge isn't to be blamed if both solutions presented clearly do not work, for me at least.
I was pointing out what seems to be a bug in Vivaldi.
@telmob, you can use the SiteBleacher (easy to handle) or CookieAutodelete extension (somewhat more complex), which does a good work. They delete ALL browsing data, from the browser and locally, from sites which are not whitelisted (cookies, local storages, IndexedDBs, service workers, cache storages, filesystems and webSQLs).
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
What!? Someone help this man with his people skills, for god's sake...
@Catweazle
Cool! I'll try them out.