Not able to select link in error message when adding new account.
-
paaljoachim
Hey
I am working on adding my gmail account to Vivaldi.
I tried used the password with the gmail account but that did not work.
The following error message was seen inside a red/pinkish error box.
I am not able to click the link to view the support document in Google but have to write it out.
Btw
I tried again using Oauth but one of the links along the way did not work and the process stopped.
I tried it again with using Oauth and this time it worked.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@paaljoachim The image isn't appearing and I received a 401 error (unauthorized) when selecting the link.
-
paaljoachim
Hey @edwardp
The error message says Login for imap.gmail.com failed. Application-specific password required: https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/185833 (Failure)
I was able to add the Gmail account, but I am not able to click the link seen in the error message.
---> I just wanted to bring up that it is likely important that one can click a link seen in the error message or other similar message boxes.
Btw
It is strange I see the image above here in my original post.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@paaljoachim It appears that the link you provided above, requires a Dropbox login, which is why I can't see it.
As to why you couldn't click the link in the error message, there was a previous bug report filed on an issue with the Horizontal view in Vivaldi Mail, it has been fixed and the fix is now in the Snapshot build, one of the items was that links in an e-mail could not be selected.
You should otherwise be able to add your Gmail account to the Vivaldi Mail client using OAuth. The regular account password for Gmail no longer works, when using a third-party client. Yahoo and AOL also made this same change effective October 2020.
You will have to delete the Gmail account in Vivaldi Mail, then add it back in using OAuth. There is an option to delete the messages when deleting an account in Vivaldi Mail. If I have to delete/re-add an account, I select that option, as with IMAP, the e-mail messages are re-downloaded once the account is added back and the login is successful.
-
paaljoachim
Thank you for all the information Edward!
I was able to easily add a gmail account using OAuth.
Have a great day!
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@paaljoachim You're welcome. Glad I was able to assist.