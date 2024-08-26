@paaljoachim It appears that the link you provided above, requires a Dropbox login, which is why I can't see it.

As to why you couldn't click the link in the error message, there was a previous bug report filed on an issue with the Horizontal view in Vivaldi Mail, it has been fixed and the fix is now in the Snapshot build, one of the items was that links in an e-mail could not be selected.

You should otherwise be able to add your Gmail account to the Vivaldi Mail client using OAuth. The regular account password for Gmail no longer works, when using a third-party client. Yahoo and AOL also made this same change effective October 2020.

You will have to delete the Gmail account in Vivaldi Mail, then add it back in using OAuth. There is an option to delete the messages when deleting an account in Vivaldi Mail. If I have to delete/re-add an account, I select that option, as with IMAP, the e-mail messages are re-downloaded once the account is added back and the login is successful.