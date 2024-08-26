Solved Q&A with Qwant
Join us this upcoming Friday for a Q&A session with Qwant's CTO, where he will be addressing questions from our community.
We've seen here whenever we poll our community about search engines that everyone has lots of opinions about it, so I hope you'll come up with some interesting questions!
The event will take place this Friday at 15 CEST. Please comment here or send me your questions, and I will select a few to ask live during the chat.
In case you don't know them, Qwant is a french search engine hosted in Europe and a company we have been collaborating with since 2018 because of our shared values.
If you want to join us live, you can do so by following this link and logging into your Mastodon account at the time of the event.
The recording for last week's session is up!
You can find it together with the previous three episodes of the Vivaldi Community Talks on this page.
Friendly reminder to send your questions about search engines if you'd like us to ask the CTO at Qwant about them!
The event will take place in 4 hours (9:00 Eastern Time - 15:00 CEST) and you're welcome to join live with your Mastodon account here: https://audon.space/u/@[email protected]
