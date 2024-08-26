Multi-Account Containers
Ditendra08
Hello,
I really want to switch to this browser, but the only one thing is stopping me from it. I need extension that will allow me to login on a specific website with different logins in each tab. For this task I use Firefox browser with "Firefox Multi-Account Containers" extension. It's a free extension which does exactly what I need. I can even give colors and names to those tabs. I have been searching for similar extension on Chrome store but sadly can't find any of them. Also, Firefox store doesn't work on Vivaldi store either. Do you know such extension or any way to make it work on Vivaldi? If I make this work, I'll switch to Vivaldi without a blink.
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
Duplicate.
Continue here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100490/multi-account-logins
Thank you
ZZalex108 locked this topic