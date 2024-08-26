Does anyone know how I can preserve tab history in a tab on iOS?

For example, a desktop tab will retain a “local history” of pages that have been displayed on that tab since it was created.

It’s handy for navigating back/forth sometimes. On desktop you point to the tab and long click it, and a “history” will appear - prior history if you long-click the back button, “forward” history if you long-click the forward button.

However, on mobile, when the app is not opened for a long period of time and I open it again, it'll reload the tab and I'll lose my tab history, specifically, I'm unable to navigate forward.

Is there any fix to this?