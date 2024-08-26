Tab history lost
Does anyone know how I can preserve tab history in a tab on iOS?
For example, a desktop tab will retain a “local history” of pages that have been displayed on that tab since it was created.
It’s handy for navigating back/forth sometimes. On desktop you point to the tab and long click it, and a “history” will appear - prior history if you long-click the back button, “forward” history if you long-click the forward button.
However, on mobile, when the app is not opened for a long period of time and I open it again, it'll reload the tab and I'll lose my tab history, specifically, I'm unable to navigate forward.
Is there any fix to this?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@colenign said in Tab history lost:
when the app is not opened for a long period of time
We'll test it, but can you tell me more specifically what timeframe we're talking about here? Hours? Days?
Also, please tell me which Vivaldi and iOS versions you have.
Hi Jane, thanks for your reply.
It's usually a two-to-three hour interval.
My iOS version 17.5.1
The Vivaldi I have is Vivaldi 6.8.3388.154
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've been testing it, but so far have not been able to reproduce the issue. So, we have more questions.
What's the model of your iPhone?
When you close the app from the app switcher and don't just leave it open in the background, is the history lost then as well? If it is, perhaps you can grab a screen recording of the bug, showing the history before closing the app and when reopening Vivaldi. Create a ticket and attach the video on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.