Right click issue with x86_64 6.8
Hi,
Since upgrading to 6.8 on two x86_64 laptops I am have issues with right clicking on links. Rather than getting a drop-down menu where I can select "open in new tab", Vivaldi automatically opens a new private window with the page. I don't believe I've changed anything in the configuration and looking through the options I can't see any way to specify the right-click behaviour.
Is anybody else seeing this and can anybody offer a solution so I can get the old behaviour back ?
Thanks,
Steven
mib2berlin
@phelum
Hi and yes, right click is hard coded and there is no setting to change it.
I bet an extension doesn't work correctly after the update, test this in a guest profile.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi, thanks for the reply. I've just checked guest mode and right-click is okay. So I checked my normal profile and I don't have any extensions loaded. The right-click fault doesn't happen all the time but once it has happened it will occur for every right-click thereafter. It seems that Vivaldi is interpreting the right-click as a double-right-click and I wondered if there was an issue with my wireless keyboard. But I'm now testing on a different laptop with a different keyboard and the problem persists. So I'm a bit flummoxed here.
Cheers,
Steven
mib2berlin
@phelum
Hm, double right click should do nothing but I could open my second profile sometimes.
It's exactly at the mouse position:
Can you try to move the entry for Open Link in Private Window to another place or delete it if you don't need it?
Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization
If you right click and hold and then release the mouse it open the entry where the mouse pointer is.
Still strange, as workaround use Ctrl or Shift + left mouse click.
I always use middle mouse click to open links in a background tab.
May you check this in Chromium to verify it is really a Vivaldi issue.
@mib2berlin Hi, thanks for the hint. I've deleted the "open in private window" option and it seems to have fixed the problem..I stalled on replying until I could test on the second laptop.
Thanks,
Steven