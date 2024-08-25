Unsolved Can't input Japanese characters in Vivaldi
As the title says I can't write Japanese characters in Vivaldi. I am using CachyOS with Gnome and ibus plus mozc. In Opera it works fine but in Vivaldi I get the same input as I would when typing English. Writing Greek works fine as well. I am using Vivaldi 6.8.3381.57-1.1 with ibus 1.5.30-3.1 & mozc 2.30.5544.102-1. Any help is appreciated. Thanks
Aaron Translator
@Pokopikos
Try Chinese and Korean (same as CJK area)?
@Aaron
Yes the problem persists in both Chinese and Korean.
I tried it in Windows and it works as expected. I will try to reproduce the problem in my other Linux machine and see what happens.
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Hi! We tested it on Fedora with ibus and mozc, and it worked fine for us. Has it worked for you before, or did it stop working in recent builds? We received a similar report about IME, but the reporter later mentioned that the issue also occurs on Chrome. We would appreciate it if you could test it on other browsers too.
Thank you for your response. I tried in PopOS (ibus and mozc) with the Vivaldi flatpak version 6.9.3447.37 and it works as expected. This is my first time trying vivaldi as I am planning to move to it. I also tried it in Opera and Firefox and it works in both of these. Weird thing is that I can write Japanese in Opera but not in Vivaldi in my CachyOS machine. In PopOS it works in all of them (Opera, Vivaldi, Firefox). Thanks.
Ok interesting. Uninstalled and deleted everything Vivaldi related. Redownloaded and tested once before adding the ffmpeg codecs and once after and it works. The problem now however is that I can't sync cause it won't take my password which I am sure is right as I have it written elsewhere. Thanks
Aaron Translator
@Pokopikos said in Can't input Japanese characters in Vivaldi:
The problem now however is that I can't sync cause it won't take my password
Look at the help:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshoot-sync-issues/
You can mark this as resolved. Thank you
@Pokopikos 俺のubuntuでは特に問題がなさそうだ。