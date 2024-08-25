@heliumin I'm still not really sure what you meant (I'd really appreciate a screenshot or a video), but nevertheless let me take a guess.

Is this more or less what you've been seeing on your iPad (with a Chrome icon instead)?

More importantly, do you also see this on your mac (with whatever browser you have set as the default there instead)?

If that is what you are seeing, then it is because of Handoff. This feature only exists between macOS and iOS/iPadOS devices.

It indeed has nothing to do with Vivaldi or Vivaldi's syncing capabilities.

A fun fact about handoff and web browsers: handoff does not care what browser you are using on your devices, it only cares about the default browser in them.

So say you are browsing with Firefox on your Mac, and you are browsing with Vivaldi on your iPad. However, the default browsers on both devices are instead Chrome and Brave respectively.

Thus, if you use handoff to transfer whatever was open in Firefox on your Mac to your iPad, it will be opened on Brave instead. Likewise, if you use handoff to transfer whatever was open in Vivaldi on your iPad to your Mac, it will be opened on Chrome instead.