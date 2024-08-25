Vivaldi syncs open tabs from Sonoma to iOS 17 Google Chrome?
Any ideas why Vivaldi sync from Sonoma pushes open tabs to Google Chrome on iPad? Bookmarks sync properly to Vivaldi on iPad, but open tabs jump to chrome. Is this something Mac related and can I disable it from somewhere? Whatever it is, I don't want it to happen and as such syncing open tabs is pretty useless feature for me.
@heliumin What do you mean by "Sonoma pushes open tabs to Google Chrome"? Can you provide a screenshot or a video of what you see?
@AltCode Well, I've tested it a bit more now, and I'm pretty sure that the issue is an Apple, I just can't figure out what to disable and where. And I mean, open and browse any browser on Sonoma, the tab (=webpage I'm browsing) pops up at the Chrome on iPad. Also, using Chrome or Vivaldi on Sonoma, the tab that I'm browsing (on focus) pops up at the local Sonoma Firefox. Nothing happens on Windows, haven't tried with Linux, so I guess I'll be heading to Apple support forums next.
@heliumin I'm still not really sure what you meant (I'd really appreciate a screenshot or a video), but nevertheless let me take a guess.
Is this more or less what you've been seeing on your iPad (with a Chrome icon instead)?
More importantly, do you also see this on your mac (with whatever browser you have set as the default there instead)?
If that is what you are seeing, then it is because of Handoff. This feature only exists between macOS and iOS/iPadOS devices.
It indeed has nothing to do with Vivaldi or Vivaldi's syncing capabilities.
A fun fact about handoff and web browsers: handoff does not care what browser you are using on your devices, it only cares about the default browser in them.
So say you are browsing with Firefox on your Mac, and you are browsing with Vivaldi on your iPad. However, the default browsers on both devices are instead Chrome and Brave respectively.
Thus, if you use handoff to transfer whatever was open in Firefox on your Mac to your iPad, it will be opened on Brave instead. Likewise, if you use handoff to transfer whatever was open in Vivaldi on your iPad to your Mac, it will be opened on Chrome instead.
Could it be the User Agent?
Mine is set to Edge, if I recall as I have specific MS extensions I want to be able to run.
If yours is set to chrome there may be some code trying to open the same on the next computer. I don't have a mac and my iPad isn't with me at present to check the settings.
Will try to get back later.
