In Windows, Vivaldi and all other Chromium-based browsers use the DPAPI key/token in combination with an encrypted_key value stored in the Local State file per User Data folder.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Data_Protection_API

The following data is encrypted from what I know:

Passwords

Cookies

Extension data

There's a lot of information about this online:

https://www.google.com/search?q=chromium+password+encryption

There's also a lot of posts from browser users who have lost their passwords after reinstalling the OS, changing their password in a non-standard way etc. Suffice to say Chromium's implementation of this is finnicky and prone to breakage.

It's not really all that secure either, as any process running with the same credentials as the user will be able to decrypt the data, something malware info stealers use to their advantage. There are also several tools to simply allow you to view the passwords without entering anything.

https://book.hacktricks.xyz/windows-hardening/windows-local-privilege-escalation/dpapi-extracting-passwords

https://textslashplain.com/2020/09/28/local-data-encryption-in-chromium/

https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html - I use this tool myself, to copy passwords when needed without having to go through the "security theater" of entering your user password first.

The warning dialog you're seeing is I believe specific to Vivaldi - it detects if it's unable to decrypt the passwords and warns you before you launch the profile and potentially lose data. I also thought it was only on Linux so far, as the mention of a "key store" is not technically correct on Windows and will only serve to confuse users. And once the DPAPI key has been changed, there's zero ways to "repair" it.

Cookies will be cleared if they can't be decrypted and you will be signed out of all sites. The value of the passwords is not changed however, they just can't be decrypted any longer as the DPAPI token has changed or been invalidated.

So how can this happen after you "just changed the password"? Well, it depends how the password was changed. From what I've read, using the Ctrl+Alt+Del dialog in Windows will not invalidate the DPAPI key, but doing it through the "Local Users and Accounts" method "Set Password" will. Unfortunately a lot of old-school Windows users and admins prefer the latter method, as one can use copy+paste there, something that won't work in the Ctrl+Alt+Del security screen.

There are also several other "gotcha's" here - including changing your Windows login method (from say a password to a MS account/PIN method) or setting the login to not prompt for a password at all. And obviously, trying to load a browser profile as another user or after a full reinstall will also break decryption.

Generally (and IMHO) Chromium's encryption is pretty much useless from a security perspective, and serves no purpose other than "security theater", while at the same time making it easy for unwary users to mess things up and lose all their stored passwords. Firefox has a much saner approach - either don't encrypt local passwords at all (or just obfuscate them), or encrypt them with a master password if the user wants.