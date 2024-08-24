Download Pop-up is loaded too slow. (SOLVED. THX.)
Hello there.
Viv's 'Download' or 'Save as' Pop-up windows is loaded too slow. It takes 5-7+ secs, and even ~30 secs.
I don't know which minor version was I had suffered this slow loading, but I tried other browsers, checked my system, and had empty my Viv cache. It's still slow in 6.8.3381.57.
Can I know what problem is this, and is there any progress in other version(like beta?) about this slow?
mib2berlin
@ifrita
Hi, to my knowledge you are the first user report this in the forum.
Test this in the Guest Profile, it exclude extensions, for example.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a download page.
The popup open in < 1 second if I download a file on https://ash-speed.hetzner.com
Cheers, mib
Thank you. I've tried the guest profile, and it works well.
Maybe one of my installed extension sucks.
I'll turn this issue as solved.
... Oh, there's no regular way to turn this case as closed, as this was not 'a question issue.'
CASE CLOSED. Thank you.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ifrita Which extension cause the issue? Useful for others to know when searching for help.
For me it is Pixiv Toolkit Next 6.3.2 (ID: ajlcnbbeidbackfknkgknjefhmbngdnj)
it causes delays in the downloading processes, even on other sites than pixiv.net. It never happened since this week, I use this extension since years, but they almost completely reworked it lately.
I have to keep it disabled until I actually need to dl images from Pixiv.