Sync and Crash Issues
I don't know why, but I've been having a pair of seemingly unrelated issues lately that hit together today, causing a world of hurt for me. The first one is that sync doesn't work well on the Android version (or at all, but I see this the most when using my phone). Things only sync when the browser first starts up or when I manually go to vivaldi://sync-internals to trigger the update. Never at any other time, and that's on a good day. Today, updates weren't being pushed even when I would manually trigger the update. I spent half an hour pushing buttons on both my desktop and my laptop to get the reading list to sync between the two to no avail until it spontaneously started working again at one point (but not before issue 2 had ruined my day).
The second issue is that the mobile version seems to be very crash happy as of late. I've noticed that it will often crash when I attempt to go into settings or help from the menu, which made debugging the sync issue essentially impossible and caused me to lose work in private tabs. But sometimes it will even crash in just normal browsing, particularly when searching on Startpage; I ran into this last week. Why does it crash so often on my phone? I never have these problems on my desktop.
Seriously, between these issues I'm tempted to dump Vivaldi, but the problem is, every other browser is somehow even worse, and it's not even close. Why are good browsers so hard to find? Seriously, today was so infuriating that I threw my phone on the floor at one point. For all of Chrome's faults, it does Just Work, it just makes a bunch of dumb UI decisions and does things like impede adblockers in the process.
mib2berlin
@vdeane
If I open vivaldi://sync-internals on Android and delete a note it update sync immediately, add a bookmark does the same.
If the sync server is not reachable you can see it in sync-internals too.
Nobody else reported issues with sync lately, no idea why it not work for you.
The same for crashes, if Vivaldi crashed like this for all users, we would have reports in the forum and bug tracker, but that is not the case.
I would really start from scratch, remove Vivaldi and install it again.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Vivaldi version: 6.8.3388.222
Android version: Android 13; U680AC Build/TP1A.220624.014
Device: Cricket Outlast
What's weird is that sync has a tendency to just stop without errors. This is especially true with downloads, which only show up if manually triggered or starting a new browsing session.
One thing that's weird is that my phone is noticeably draining the battery slightly faster than it used to, despite the fact that it's only four months old. Did something happen to cause Vivaldi to use more resources? I haven't installed anything other than updates since I first set it up.
mib2berlin
@vdeane
Hm, I cant say much more, if I start with vivaldi://sync-internals open it take a few seconds and all is up to date.
The same for power drain, I have power saving enabled in the Android settings and don't care.
On a laptop other browser have a battery save mode and Vivaldi not but I am not aware of such a setting on Android.
Do you have a lot of tabs open, I mean hundreds?
@mib2berlin Nope. My desktop can run into dozens, but my my phone, it's pretty much always single digits.