I don't know why, but I've been having a pair of seemingly unrelated issues lately that hit together today, causing a world of hurt for me. The first one is that sync doesn't work well on the Android version (or at all, but I see this the most when using my phone). Things only sync when the browser first starts up or when I manually go to vivaldi://sync-internals to trigger the update. Never at any other time, and that's on a good day. Today, updates weren't being pushed even when I would manually trigger the update. I spent half an hour pushing buttons on both my desktop and my laptop to get the reading list to sync between the two to no avail until it spontaneously started working again at one point (but not before issue 2 had ruined my day).

The second issue is that the mobile version seems to be very crash happy as of late. I've noticed that it will often crash when I attempt to go into settings or help from the menu, which made debugging the sync issue essentially impossible and caused me to lose work in private tabs. But sometimes it will even crash in just normal browsing, particularly when searching on Startpage; I ran into this last week. Why does it crash so often on my phone? I never have these problems on my desktop.

Seriously, between these issues I'm tempted to dump Vivaldi, but the problem is, every other browser is somehow even worse, and it's not even close. Why are good browsers so hard to find? Seriously, today was so infuriating that I threw my phone on the floor at one point. For all of Chrome's faults, it does Just Work, it just makes a bunch of dumb UI decisions and does things like impede adblockers in the process.