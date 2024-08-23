@Catweazle said in Can i copy or make an archive of FastStone Capture 10.7:

@gundruk, normally there is an configfile in the app directory, where are also the hotkeys used. at lest in ShareX and Flameshot it's the case. If there is a standalone version (I don't know with FastStone which I don't use), you can install the app in a pendrive, from where you can use it or copy the files as is to the other PC with all the settings.

(Why do you still use an outdated Win7? With this also an outdated Vivaldi?)

Yeah i did that, n after seeing how the portable application created a file (fsc.db) was interesting. So i saw all the folders and deleted in all these places:

code_text C:\Users\Jimmy\AppData\Roaming\FastStone\FSC C:\ProgramData\FastStone\FSC\Jimmy

It recollects even the hotkeys and the registery key in a file called fsc.db which was in this folder:

code_text This one did it: C:\Users\Jimmy\AppData\Local\FastStone\FSC

So technically i am saved, just after u mentioned portable application. Just went n found it.

U see i don't h' that much money to buy a serious rig. Although i h' searched almost everything for what is needed for that purchase. U know "Time", it has different affect on everybody. My pc is 12 years old, it came with an XP. I want to buy Win10 or 11, in time. Hopefully not at death bed.

Thank you, good night!