Can i copy or make an archive of FastStone Capture 10.7
-
i m running FastStone Capture 10.7.
Since i constantly install Win7 on different pcs, and i also install this software too.
So i was planning to make a backup of the settings of this software. So that i don't h' to constantly assign hotkyes.
Hope u understood it.
-gundruk
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Tips & Tricks
-
@gundruk, normally there is an configfile in the app directory, where are also the hotkeys used. at lest in ShareX and Flameshot it's the case. If there is a standalone version (I don't know with FastStone which I don't use), you can install the app in a pendrive, from where you can use it or copy the files as is to the other PC with all the settings.
(Why do you still use an outdated Win7? With this also an outdated Vivaldi?)
-
@Catweazle said in Can i copy or make an archive of FastStone Capture 10.7:
@gundruk, normally there is an configfile in the app directory, where are also the hotkeys used. at lest in ShareX and Flameshot it's the case. If there is a standalone version (I don't know with FastStone which I don't use), you can install the app in a pendrive, from where you can use it or copy the files as is to the other PC with all the settings.
(Why do you still use an outdated Win7? With this also an outdated Vivaldi?)
Yeah i did that, n after seeing how the portable application created a file (fsc.db) was interesting. So i saw all the folders and deleted in all these places:
code_text C:\Users\Jimmy\AppData\Roaming\FastStone\FSC C:\ProgramData\FastStone\FSC\Jimmy
It recollects even the hotkeys and the registery key in a file called fsc.db which was in this folder:
code_text This one did it: C:\Users\Jimmy\AppData\Local\FastStone\FSC
So technically i am saved, just after u mentioned portable application. Just went n found it.
U see i don't h' that much money to buy a serious rig. Although i h' searched almost everything for what is needed for that purchase. U know "Time", it has different affect on everybody. My pc is 12 years old, it came with an XP. I want to buy Win10 or 11, in time. Hopefully not at death bed.
Thank you, good night!
-
@gundruk, anyway updating to W10 don't make much sense, les if you can't do it for free, also W10 will lose support in 2025.
Money is an argument and a big limitation if you don't have it.
For you the best solution is to use Linux, which is free, with the advantage that you can go online with an OS and a Browser up to date and that your PC possibly works way faster, because Linux need less system sources.
Modern Linux isn't so different in it's handling and aspect from Windows
For example Linux Mint or Q4OS are very nice for Linux newbees.
Maybe installing in Dual Boot, so you can use still Windows for local tasks and your apps and Linux fo your online activity. And it's a change which costs nothing.
-
Hi,
Look at WindowsXLite.com
The ShareX mentioned by Catweazle it's free, has portable at PortableApps.com and has many options for Screen Recording, even upload.
Works very good.
Take a look on it too.