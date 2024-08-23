Added a button to restore recently closed tabs
Hopefully, a new button will be added after the forward, back, and refresh buttons to restore recently closed tabs
@cclcc, you can open recently closed tabs in the trashbin of Vivaldi in the down corner with vertical tabs or on the right site of the horizontal tabs.
You can empty it with the B key
ZhanXiaoGe
There’s a trash icon to the left of the minimize button where you can restore it, but I recommend using a shortcut instead. For example, if I close a page with Ctrl+W, I use Ctrl+E to restore the last closed page.