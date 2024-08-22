Copying Emoji
-
How do you copy and paste an emoji?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@warnersimon So select one in Windows?
Hit Win+. and double click on listed emoji, then it will be inserted in your text field.
@warnersimon said in Copying Emoji:
copy and paste an emoji
On a webpage?
Select it with mouse, Ctrl+C and paste it whre you want with Ctrl+V.
-
Thanks.
I'm used to right clicking, and using the menu.
Which doesn't work!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@warnersimon Where do you use that?
I know, that some pages replace the emojis with images.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@DoctorG @warnersimon Tested here
🪲️
The first is a image now, teh third, too; only the middle emoji can be selected and copied.
-
@warnersimon, @DoctorG, I use this OpenSource extension, it has not only has all Unicode emojis, also all kind of signs and special symbols (ASCII, math and alphanumeric), which you can insert everywhere with a simple click in it. It's better than the one of Windows.
-
@DoctorG
That seems to be it. The image cannot be pasted.
-
thanks