Hi,

I've been using vivaldi for years on my phone and loved it, but this new update that rolled out has caused a slew of issues.

The biggest was this morning when I tried to connect to a telehealth session using the same platform and device I've used for years and suddenly I couldn't hear or see the other person, but they could hear and see me. Vivaldi also wasn't picking up which camera to use without me selecting it, which I haven't had to do before.

I've followed the troubleshooting steps but I can't test without being in a call with my provider and fgar coats money. Is there some new setting I've missed that may have caused the issue? I had to swap to chrome this morning but I'd rather not do that normally.

I'm using a Samsung galaxy s22.

Here is my info from the about section of vivaldi:

Vivaldi 6.8.3388.198

Android 14; SM-S901U1 Build/UP1A.231005.007

Thank you in advance for any tips or advice!