Issue with video calls following update
Satori9001
Hi,
I've been using vivaldi for years on my phone and loved it, but this new update that rolled out has caused a slew of issues.
The biggest was this morning when I tried to connect to a telehealth session using the same platform and device I've used for years and suddenly I couldn't hear or see the other person, but they could hear and see me. Vivaldi also wasn't picking up which camera to use without me selecting it, which I haven't had to do before.
I've followed the troubleshooting steps but I can't test without being in a call with my provider and fgar coats money. Is there some new setting I've missed that may have caused the issue? I had to swap to chrome this morning but I'd rather not do that normally.
I'm using a Samsung galaxy s22.
Here is my info from the about section of vivaldi:
Vivaldi 6.8.3388.198
Android 14; SM-S901U1 Build/UP1A.231005.007
Thank you in advance for any tips or advice!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Have you checked Vivaldi's permissions in Android's settings?
Additionally, have you checked the permissions you've given the website in question in Vivaldi's Settings > Webpages > Site Settings > Camera/Microphone > see whether the website is in the allowed or blocked list?
Satori9001
Hey, thanks for the response!
I just checked the android settings. They're both allowed, but I did notice the 'remove permissions if app is unused' toggle was on so I turned that off to be sure. I use it daily so I doubt that's an issue but still.
I also looked in that section in Vivaldi. It had both allowed for camera and mic, though I noticed Google was blocked for mic for some reason. So I removed that block to be safe.