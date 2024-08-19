Hi Everyone! I know when the browser is too slow, it's mainly blamed by the extensions. So I deleted all the extensions, but it is still slow, which means, for example, it is stuck even for several seconds when I typed a new keyword in the search bar or I just simply click one of bookmarks.

I might be recommended to delete the whole profile Yes, I used this profile for a long time, but for that reason, it's hard to delete all of them. So I wanna be advised for how to effectively tackle out this Vivaldi being stuck. Anyone can help???