Any tip for too slow Vivaldi?
Hi Everyone! I know when the browser is too slow, it's mainly blamed by the extensions. So I deleted all the extensions, but it is still slow, which means, for example, it is stuck even for several seconds when I typed a new keyword in the search bar or I just simply click one of bookmarks.
I might be recommended to delete the whole profile Yes, I used this profile for a long time, but for that reason, it's hard to delete all of them. So I wanna be advised for how to effectively tackle out this Vivaldi being stuck. Anyone can help???
mib2berlin
@ilp0000
Hi, I would simply rename the profile folder "Default" to "Default_bak" or something.
You can find the path in the help menu > About.
Vivaldi create a new clean profile at next start.
If this is still slow something else on your system does this, often a third party security software.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for your comment. It's definitely not about a security sw interference, as I'm using multiple Vivaldis and only one of them is a problem.
If the profile change works out, how can I rebuild the profile? I can't lose any of the profile...
mib2berlin
@ilp0000
Hm, this depends on your workflow, I use sync for this.
You cant repair a broken profile, nobody knows which file or database is corrupt.
Move your "Default_bak" to a save place and start sync, then start copying files over not synced.
You can do this also manually, I would start with the files Preferences, Login Data and Bookmarks.
Then test a bit, if work fine the next.
If you use a lot of tabs, delete the new folder "Sessions" and copy it over from "Default_bak", then the file History and so forth.
It is a lot of work and trial and error, therefor I use my 3 accounts for different Vivaldi installs and get a working Vivaldi in 5 minutes.
But I don't care about tabs or history, for example.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin That's really lots of work, but it looks like a way assured for repair. I'm gonna try out. Many thanks!