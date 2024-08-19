Importing bookmarks through CSV-file: how?
Hi there,
I've been a happy user of Vivaldi on many fronts, but not so much about importing my Bookmarks. That is: there is no way that I can get this to work. Tried it many times over the past years - but no luck whatsoever.
- I want to import bookmarks from a CSV file. There are no bookmarks in another external browser available.
- This CSV file has been setup properly (to my knowlegde, although I could not find ANY instructions on that - I was merely working from the rough error screen within Vivaldi). Setup of the CSV file looks like this: URL;Title;Selection;Folder;Timestamp
- Selection (???) and Timestamp (????) have been left blank in the CSV file, I have no idea what these should mean
- ALL that I get is an error that is just incomprehensible.
Any ideas, might there be some tutorial on this from the Vivaldi-team? I think there should be, since this has been a total disaster for a long time now.
Any help is much appreciated, thanks in advance!
Ben
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@VLYvLHa9sNEnxcvYuuM said in Importing bookmarks through CSV-file: how?:
This CSV file has been setup properly (to my knowlegde
No.
Where did you had found that a CSV file works?
The Import says:
You can import HTML Bookmark File.
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/#Import_Bookmarks
@DoctorG
Uhm - the option "Reading list (CSV) " - that should imply a CVS-import, shoudn't it?
Or is a "Reading list" something else?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@VLYvLHa9sNEnxcvYuuM Not the same thing.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/#Import_Bookmarks
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/reading-list-panel/
Edit; nevermind, Bookmarks HTML is obviously in HTML format
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@VLYvLHa9sNEnxcvYuuM said in Importing bookmarks through CSV-file: how?:
Or is a "Reading list" something else?
⇒ https://tips.vivaldi.net/tip-161/
The Reading List is saving addresses and title of web pages to read later. Different list, does not contain bookmarks. A extra feature so you can separate bookmarks and favorited pages to read later.
