Hi there,

I've been a happy user of Vivaldi on many fronts, but not so much about importing my Bookmarks. That is: there is no way that I can get this to work. Tried it many times over the past years - but no luck whatsoever.

I want to import bookmarks from a CSV file. There are no bookmarks in another external browser available. This CSV file has been setup properly (to my knowlegde, although I could not find ANY instructions on that - I was merely working from the rough error screen within Vivaldi). Setup of the CSV file looks like this: URL;Title;Selection;Folder;Timestamp Selection (???) and Timestamp (????) have been left blank in the CSV file, I have no idea what these should mean ALL that I get is an error that is just incomprehensible.

Any ideas, might there be some tutorial on this from the Vivaldi-team? I think there should be, since this has been a total disaster for a long time now.

Any help is much appreciated, thanks in advance!

Ben