Tab groups/stacks on iOS
This is a much needed feature to help us organize tabs on iOS. I know it has been discussed before but I couldn't find a Feature Request, so here it is!
You have speed dial on iOS that could help you.
First make bookmark folders of your sites like make each folder for single purpose then the put those websites in particular folders you assign to. Then put those on home page
1.Make Bookmark folder (example social media is one folder, research is another folder, work is another folder and so forth)
2.Put those those sites in the folders you want.
3.Then add it to you add those folder to your Home Screen.
You can do this on iOS right now and I have set up like this on my iPhone very easy to access things.
Here a couple links to help you
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-bookmarks/speed-dials-in-vivaldi-on-ios/
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-bookmarks/bookmarks-in-vivaldi-on-ios/
Hope this helps.
@domiriel I agree; I have done thorough research into this matter and have found that no browser has tab group features like Safari does. I would really like to switch off Safari, but I rely on tab groups too heavily.
I agree tabs stacks should be next on iOS. I think it help problem is how would you organized tab stacks?
While most of mine are in speed dials at the moment.