Bookmarks corrupted and import html broken
-
After latest updates my bookmarks were corrupted and using the bookmarks tool to delete and reinstall from a recent html file only returned a couple of Firefox/Mozilla references. The bookmarks which appeared to be normal in the html file were ignored.
As a work around I used sync after sync on another computer but this included junk I didn't want.
6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@roadster Hi, this is a known issue - see this for a workaround: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98728/bookmarks-won-t-import-from-html-or-firefox/26
-
Thanks for the information. Most previous reports seem to be on Linux but this is on Windows 11 Pro fully updated version. Also I am not using an html file from Firefox but one saved from Vivaldi itself. I even tried completely uninstalling Firefox although that doesn't mean the registry is clean of course.
-
mib2berlin
@roadster
Hi, can you explain a bit more what do you exactly want?
I can import a Vivaldi HTML file in Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53.
If I remember correctly you cant import directly from Firefox if you have more than one profile.
Cheers, mib
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@roadster The issue is not OS-related.
This is fixed in Snapshots for 6.9.
Try the workaround.
In Firefox go to
about:profiles- check if you have more than 1 profile.
The path to the profiles dir should be there,
profiles.iniis in the Profiles dir.
-
Every so often I back up Vivaldi bookmarks to central file storage. I use this location to import the bookmarks if I install a Vivaldi on a new machine.
In this case I have tried removing Firefox/Mozilla profiles and also uninstalling Firefox completely but this made no difference.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@roadster OK then if you go to File > Import from... and select "Mozilla Firefox" does it detect any profiles? If so do the profile paths match the actual profiles?
You might have a completely different weird bug with HTML file import, but damned if I know how it can reproduced consistently...
-
@Pathduck OK I tried again and realized that the Mozilla profiles still existed in appdata\roaming. Confusion because Vivaldi uses appdata\local. After I delete the two "default" profiles import works properly.
Thanks for the tips.
I'll see what happens when I reinstall Firefox!