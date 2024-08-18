Getting approval for Themes
I have uploaded 12 new themes in the past week, however only one theme has been approved. How long does it take to get approval.
@zurg1961, if you upload an Theme, it normally takes 1-2 days to be approved (or not), if it is 12 as in your case it may take a few more days. Apart from you, there are many others who upload their themes and there are not many collaborators who review them regarding quality, origin of the images, possible Copyrights of the used images, etc.. Patience
@Catweazle Thank-you for that. I thought that was the case. I was worried I may have uploaded the themes the wrong way. Thanks again.