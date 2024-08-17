Store incoming mail as one file per month per account
-
The number of files of local mail storage is very big with 1 file per Mail. With IMAP accounts older than 20 years there could be >100000 mails with a total size of >10 GB, eating up a lot of space on local file system if each mail is saved a single file.
A storage format of one file per month per account as in OperaMail (there was an option for) would be very nice to be able save space on disk, improve performance and to backup Vivaldi profile much faster.
There emails were stored in files like 2024-08.mbs.
Is it planned to implement this or a similar file format in Vivaldi mail? If not, why not?
-
yojimbo274064400
@dudi2, if local storage is an issue consider modifying Sync Options, as highlighted below:
-
Then I can't use search in full message archive as was possible in Opera, where search results are available instantly (e.g. select contact and type "birthday" to find all previous birthday invitations of this person). This fast indexed search in full mail archive was one of the most important features of OperaMail, not possible to use if only 1 year of mails is included in VivaldiMailClient.
-
burnout426
@dudi2 This would be nice to have as an option.
One problem Opera Mail had with that option though was if a message had a virus embedded in it, anti-virus software would move the whole mbs file that message was in to the the anti-virus's vault, which would cause you to lose more than just that one message.