The number of files of local mail storage is very big with 1 file per Mail. With IMAP accounts older than 20 years there could be >100000 mails with a total size of >10 GB, eating up a lot of space on local file system if each mail is saved a single file.

A storage format of one file per month per account as in OperaMail (there was an option for) would be very nice to be able save space on disk, improve performance and to backup Vivaldi profile much faster.

There emails were stored in files like 2024-08.mbs.

Is it planned to implement this or a similar file format in Vivaldi mail? If not, why not?