part 3 of GPU details:

Dawn Info ========= <Integrated GPU> Vulkan backend - Intel(R) HD Graphics 5500 (BDW GT2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Available [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * timestamp-query * texture-compression-bc * texture-compression-etc2 * indirect-first-instance * shader-f16 * rg11b10ufloat-renderable * bgra8unorm-storage * float32filterable * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * surface-capabilities * transient-attachments * unorm16texture-formats * snorm16texture-formats * adapter-properties-memory-heaps * adapter-properties-vk * format-capabilities * drm-format-capabilities * norm16texture-formats * shared-texture-memory-dma-buf * shared-texture-memory-opaque-fd * shared-fence-vk-semaphore-opaque-fd * shared-fence-vk-semaphore-sync-fd [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- * lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: (https://crbug.com/dawn/145): Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. * use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: (https://crbug.com/dawn/42): Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details. * vulkan_use_d32s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/286): Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make it use the D24S8 format when possible. * vulkan_use_s8: (https://crbug.com/dawn/666): Vulkan has a pure stencil8 format but it is not universally available. When this toggle is on, the backend will use S8 for the stencil8 format, otherwise it will fallback to D32S8 or D24S8. * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * use_placeholder_fragment_in_vertex_only_pipeline: (https://crbug.com/dawn/136): Use a placeholder empty fragment shader in vertex only render pipeline. This toggle must be enabled for OpenGL ES backend, the Vulkan Backend, and serves as a workaround by default enabled on some Metal devices with Intel GPU to ensure the depth result is correct. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. * use_vulkan_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory_extension: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1302): Initialize workgroup memory with OpConstantNull on Vulkan when the Vulkan extension VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory is supported. * vulkan_use_image_robust_access_2: (https://crbug.com/tint/1890): Disable Tint robustness transform on textures when VK_EXT_robustness2 is supported and robustImageAccess2 == VK_TRUE. * vulkan_use_buffer_robust_access_2: (https://crbug.com/tint/1890): Disable index clamping on the runtime-sized arrays on buffers in Tint robustness transform when VK_EXT_robustness2 is supported and robustBufferAccess2 == VK_TRUE. [WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- * disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. <CPU> Vulkan backend - llvmpipe (LLVM 17.0.6, 256 bits) -------------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * timestamp-query * texture-compression-bc * indirect-first-instance * shader-f16 * rg11b10ufloat-renderable * bgra8unorm-storage * float32filterable * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * surface-capabilities * transient-attachments * unorm16texture-formats * adapter-properties-memory-heaps * adapter-properties-vk * format-capabilities * shared-texture-memory-opaque-fd [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- * lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: (https://crbug.com/dawn/145): Clears resource to zero on first usage. This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sending SPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries. <CPU> Vulkan backend - SwiftShader Device (Subzero) ---------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * timestamp-query * texture-compression-bc * texture-compression-etc2 * texture-compression-astc * indirect-first-instance * rg11b10ufloat-renderable * bgra8unorm-storage * float32filterable * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * surface-capabilities * transient-attachments * unorm16texture-formats * adapter-properties-memory-heaps * adapter-properties-vk * format-capabilities * shared-texture-memory-opaque-fd * shared-fence-vk-semaphore-opaque-fd [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- * lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: (https://crbug.com/dawn/145): Clears resource to zero on first usage. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries.
* use_vulkan_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory_extension: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1302): Initialize workgroup memory with OpConstantNull on Vulkan when the Vulkan extension VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory is supported.

[WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled]
-----------------------------------
* disallow_spirv: (https://crbug.com/1214923): Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules. * timestamp_quantization: (https://crbug.com/dawn/1800): Enable timestamp queries quantization to reduce the precision of timers that can be created with timestamp queries.