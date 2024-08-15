Can I use a vivaldi webmail account for commercial purposes?
My friends and I want to send newsletters using smtp vivaldi webmail in my application, is this legal and will my account be blocked?
@opiliper Welcome to the forum! See here for the terms of use https://vivaldi.com/privacy/community-terms-of-use/ which applies to the community services, one of which is webmail.
I don't see a specific exclusion of commercial use, however it does state that sending unsolicited commercial content is against the policy. "Distribute spam or unsolicited commercial content."
Note that since you have just signed up to the Vivaldi community, you don't have access to webmail anyway. Vivaldi Webmail is a goodie for active community members - Vivaldi does not seek to earn money from providing the service, so even though webmail has been very solid over the past years, they do not guarantee uptime or anything like this.
For commercial purposes, you should be willing to spend a dime. Vivaldi partners with Fastmail https://www.fastmail.com/?pk_campaign=vivaldi who offer business accounts for what I think is a reasonable price. Do read their terms of use if you consider them.
edwardp Ambassador
Vivaldi's End User License Agreement, also covers ancillary services, in paragraph 1, which I presume would include the Webmail service.
In paragraph 6, it states "You may only use the Software and Services for personal use."
I agree with @WildEnte, that if you are looking to use e-mail in a commercial capacity, you should use a paid provider.
Is an interesting question though.
Webmail is not strictly forbidden for business purposes but newsletter sending can easily become detected as spam which could lead to a ban.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@opiliper I would advise against using Vivaldi for commercial/business purposes. In addition to the points mentioned by others above, you'll likely hit some spam prevention limit sooner or later and get the account blocked.
