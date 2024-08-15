@opiliper Welcome to the forum! See here for the terms of use https://vivaldi.com/privacy/community-terms-of-use/ which applies to the community services, one of which is webmail.

I don't see a specific exclusion of commercial use, however it does state that sending unsolicited commercial content is against the policy. "Distribute spam or unsolicited commercial content."

Note that since you have just signed up to the Vivaldi community, you don't have access to webmail anyway. Vivaldi Webmail is a goodie for active community members - Vivaldi does not seek to earn money from providing the service, so even though webmail has been very solid over the past years, they do not guarantee uptime or anything like this.

For commercial purposes, you should be willing to spend a dime. Vivaldi partners with Fastmail https://www.fastmail.com/?pk_campaign=vivaldi who offer business accounts for what I think is a reasonable price. Do read their terms of use if you consider them.