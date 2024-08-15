[BUG] Vivaldi shows wrong certificate info
This is a screenshot from today (2024-08-15):
Vivaldi tells me, that the connection to the site https://forums.powerarchiver.com is secure, but the certificate properties show, that the certificate is expired.
Note, that https://www.powerarchiver.com provides also a certificate for *.powerarchiver.com, which is indeed valid. Using https://de.ssl-tools.net/webservers/forums.powerarchiver.com#4799b49d3efba3e06c640b07986e2de0b33eef3c, I get the same certificate for the site as for www.powerarchiver.com, so it seems, Vivaldi mixes something up.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Nope, shows fine here...
Tried clearing cache or reloading with Ctrl+F5?
DoctorG Ambassador
@BigMike All ncie on my 6.8 Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@BigMike All ok with the server!
Checked at:
DoctorG Ambassador
@BigMike Perhaps your Vivaldi cached a old certificate.
Open
vivaldi://net-internals/#hsts, go to Delete domain security policies , add in field Domain the text
forums.powerarchiver.comand hit Delete.
Open
vivaldi://net-internals/#hsts, go to Delete domain security policies , add in field Domain the text
powerarchiver.comand hit Delete.
Restart Vivaldi.
Or something on your system gives you a faked certificate with the SSL connection!
yngve Vivaldi Team
@BigMike The certificate public key for both certificates are the same, which would mean that if you had a valid SSL session with the server from before the website admins fixed the certificate then it would not be renegotiated unless the server admins also had flushed the sessions when fixing the certificate (which they evidently didn't; and they should also have changed the key when requesting the new certificate).
That current session means that when viewing the certificate details you will see the (expired) certificate that was used at that time, not the present (unexpired) certificate.
The reason you had a "valid" session was very likely because you had approved the expired certificate previously (which you should not have done; "expired" warnings mean "run away, run away", not "Oh, I am sure it is really OK, nobody would steal an expired certificate").
@yngve, I see a valid date until 2025, but also this
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Catweazle That is a misconfiguration, and something that can easily be fixed server side. Strictly speaking the root can be sent, it is just not done normally.
This particular intermediate (Thawte) is actually a cross-sign for one of the Verisign Roots that Digicert took over when Verisign was untrusted by all browser some years ago (they issued tens of thousands of test certs from production CAs for domains they did not own or control). It looks like the brand is still kept alive.
Clients are generally able to complete chains in these cases, either because they have many of the intermediates (in addition to the trusted roots) in their certificate repository, or because the intermediates can be downloaded (and have to trace to a trusted root in order to be used).