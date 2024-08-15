@BigMike The certificate public key for both certificates are the same, which would mean that if you had a valid SSL session with the server from before the website admins fixed the certificate then it would not be renegotiated unless the server admins also had flushed the sessions when fixing the certificate (which they evidently didn't; and they should also have changed the key when requesting the new certificate).

That current session means that when viewing the certificate details you will see the (expired) certificate that was used at that time, not the present (unexpired) certificate.

The reason you had a "valid" session was very likely because you had approved the expired certificate previously (which you should not have done; "expired" warnings mean "run away, run away", not "Oh, I am sure it is really OK, nobody would steal an expired certificate").