if you had to Compare the best Version of yourself to a fictional character who would it be
Mine Probably Batman
@mikeyb2001 By definition, you can compare yourself to anybody - the question is what the results of that comparison are. I mean, I've previously compared myself to Superman (see my blog), but obviously he's way stronger, faster and even smarter (supposedly anyway - I mean, he's not real after all).
so you dont have the abilities but if you have the good moral compass and determination to do good regardless of the cost you can still say you embody the characteristics
@mikeyb2001
Second Son of The Brothers Karamazov
I wouldn't say I compare myself to them, but my favourites are Tintin, Sam Gamgee (Lord of the Rings).
@mikeyb2001 Actually, I have some of them sort of. Though I am known for my morals too.
Gotta be Wallace from Wallace and Gromit. I do love a good cheese.