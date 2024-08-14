Unsolved Start Page opens on workspace of OTHER window, when switching workspaces on the first window (same profile)
I don't know the exact steps to replicate, but i have a feeling this is a somewhat common thing since it happens to me often.
basically i have 2 windows from the same profile open on separate monitors.
i change the workspace on one
then on the other window, on the current profile there, it opens a start page
so this means that now what is in the second window is immediately not visible, because it is now showing a start page tab.
note I have these set i don't know if any affects it
homepage = start page
open on startup = last session
lazy reload = checked and subcheckbox of it also checked
