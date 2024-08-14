Every time I use sync I end up with tons of out of date useless links, etc. It takes me forever to straighten out the mess. I'd like to fix this by deleting my sync data on Vivaldi servers and replace it with what's on my current daily driver.

I'm also curious as to how this situation developed. It has rendered sync totally useless and maybe even a menace. Please tell me how to fix this problem.

In an attempt to avoid misunderstandings and useless replies Let me put it another way. If I sync a new devise at present I end up with mostly garbage because time has rendered the data obsolete. I want to fix this by replacing the old data with new.

PS - I asked this question once before and got a few responses that made no sense to me and did not be related to my question at all. I hope this time around I have done a better job of explaining my problem and what I want to do.

TIA