Using Vivaldi Mail on the Vivaldi browser on Win10. When email notifications pop up starting in the right bottom corner of Vivaldi Mail I block them by clicking the gear wheel but they just keep on coming from the same source. It doesn't work at all. Isn't anyone else noticing this? I search for "notifications" in settings but nothing relevant comes up. Did they forget? Do they not realize we don't want our screen blocked by a pile of notifications all from the same source? And why make the notification window so huge? It blocks the right side of my widescreen monitor if there are several at once. Are they even trying to fix this? Do they know about something so painfully obvious? Most people use phones for most of their notifications so this is even more illogical to have in place by default.