Hi,

like the title says all passwords where lost suddenly.

Besides after a new install it's always annoying to find the password import function in Vivaldi in my personal view.

Tried the tutorial 'How to manually Backup ...'

But this item is not existing:

vivaldi://flags/#password-import

Found this here after some research:

vivaldi://password-manager/settings

So what is the current procedure to find this hidden menu after a fresh install?

Luckily I export bookmarks and passwords often so it's easy to restore once I've found the hidden menu.