[Solved] Vivaldi, latest 6.8.3381.53, is forgetting all passwords out of the blue
Hi,
like the title says all passwords where lost suddenly.
Besides after a new install it's always annoying to find the password import function in Vivaldi in my personal view.
Tried the tutorial 'How to manually Backup ...'
But this item is not existing:
vivaldi://flags/#password-import
Found this here after some research:
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
So what is the current procedure to find this hidden menu after a fresh install?
Luckily I export bookmarks and passwords often so it's easy to restore once I've found the hidden menu.
@maximwaldow said in Vivaldi, latest 6.8.3381.53, is forgetting all passwords out of the blue:
So what is the current procedure to find this hidden menu after a fresh install?
This is documented here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/#Import_Passwords
You must've looked at an outdated tutorial. Always use the Help documentation.
Or use Sync to restore your passwords, settings and more.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
@Pathduck
Thank you.
I've found the cause.
Deleting Browsing Data: Browsing History, Cookies and Cache results in deletion of all passwords.
This seems to be a bug in this latest edition.
@maximwaldow said in Vivaldi, latest 6.8.3381.53, is forgetting all passwords out of the blue:
Deleting Browsing Data: Browsing History, Cookies and Cache results in deletion of all passwords.
It definitely does not. If so there'd be more topics about it.
@Pathduck
I definitively just did it. And all passwords are gone again.
@maximwaldow I just tested in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.8, clearing all data except Passwords, works fine.
Your screenshot looks weird.
Why is "All" selected while only some of the sub-items are selected?
How did you get it to be like that?
Try unchecking All, and make sure only the items you want are selected.
@Pathduck
Just did the same procedure in 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
And all passwords are still there.
Just to mention: I didn't did it on purpose.
I haven't programmed Vivaldi.
I've just installed it standalone.
As soon as I mark one item 'All' is marked as well.
@maximwaldow said in Vivaldi, latest 6.8.3381.53, is forgetting all passwords out of the blue:
As soon as I mark one item 'All' is marked as well.
Sounds to me like your profile is broken. Could be caused by downgrading your version at some point.
Are you able to reproduce this in a clean profile of 6.8?
Some tests to generate saved passwords:
https://pathduck.github.io/test/login/
https://fill.dev/form/login-simple
@Pathduck
Found the cause:
Some CSS. Disabled all CSS and "All" did not appear. Could delete some items and passwords are still present.
Have to find out one by one which CSS did this. A lot of work.
Besides: in my old version 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit) I have the same CSS and the deletion is working properly.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@maximwaldow said in Vivaldi, latest 6.8.3381.53, is forgetting all passwords out of the blue:
Some CSS. Disabled all CSS and "All" did not appear. Could delete some items and passwords are still present.
Hmm, well it's good you found the cause. But I don't think just a CSS mod can do this - you'd need some JS mod as well.
Besides: in my old version 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit) I have the same CSS and the deletion is working properly.
How the old version works (or not) is pretty much irrelevant at this point. You have found the cause, now you have to find the culprit mod(s).
@Pathduck
Seems to be solved. I still don't know how to convince my Theme to display the font dark instead of white, have forgotten how I did this time ago. This is why the marker is not to be seen.
The highlighted items are unmarked.
Passwords are persisting.
DoctorG Ambassador
@maximwaldow Huh! You enabled deletion of all passwords. Strange chechbox design or CSS mod in your theme!
@DoctorG
No! It's the other way round. The white fields are unmarked. If you know how to change white to black please let me know.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Oh I get it, the contrast is so terrible it actually looks like "All" is selected and it's very difficult to see if an option is checked or not.
In your first screenshot I thought that "All" was selected. Instead Passwords was actually selected. In your second screenshot Passwords is NOT selected.
You really need to fix that CSS...
You should not just copy someone else's CSS without understanding what it does and be capable of fixing stuff yourself.
Post the full CSS you use here.
Best is you ZIP up your entire CSS-mods folder, and share it.
@Pathduck
I suppose it's not my CSS but My Theme. The contrast is inverted. I need a black font.
-
@maximwaldow Well, what are your theme settings?
A bad contrast theme and possibly combined with custom CSS can really mess with how things look.
-
@Pathduck
Managed to reverse the font to black.
Anyhow, as far as I know how to set the marker this will be a workaround.