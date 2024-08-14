Is there a way to prevent Spam from swamping real responses to my post?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Toontje Hi - please edit your topic title to be more descriptive of the question you're asking.
Some tips:
Get a free Akismet key and enable it for your blog:
https://akismet.com/support/getting-started/api-key/
Turn off comments for older posts, say 60 days. Spammers often target older posts.
Only allow registered Vivaldi users to post comments.
Set comments to be manually approved.
Tune your comment moderation settings.
I have Aksimet enabled.
Turning off or restricting essential blogging functionality is NOT the solution.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Toontje Well then Akismet seems to work fine. I had a look at your blog
toontje.vivaldi.netand there seems to be no spam at all?
Turning off or restricting essential blogging functionality is NOT the solution.
Too bad, that's how you do it.
@Pathduck said in Is there a way to prevent Spam from swamping real responses to my post?:
there seems to be no spam at all?
Well, maybe because i deleted all spam just before writing my forum post?
@Pathduck said in Is there a way to prevent Spam from swamping real responses to my post?:
Well then Akismet seems to work fine
Appx 10-15% of comment spam is slipping through. I wonder what GMail is using as anti-spam mechanism.
@Pathduck said in Is there a way to prevent Spam from swamping real responses to my post?:
Too bad, that's how you do it.
No, that how you kill the function of a blog post. You should have said: "That's how you do it here at Vivaldi Wordpress".
Anyway, i have my answers, i don't want to p*ss anybody off. More important things in life.
I have noticed a rapid uptick in spam comments as well lately. I think maybe akismet just needs time to "learn" whatever new kind of spam is being sent. It seems to have slowed down now.