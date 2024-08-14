Webmail Login Problem
I'm not new to Vivaldi, but reinstalled the browser yesterday. For some reason, I'm not being allowed to sign in. I'm able to do so on other browsers (such as Brave). Any ideas? Thank you in advance.
DoctorG Ambassador
@esap1944 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
DoctorG Ambassador
@esap1944 said in Webmail Login Problem:
Any ideas
Tell what you already had done.
You wanted the cause it in a short way? You told not much. But … No problem for me:
- Old browser version
- Old OS
- Security software on OS
- Blocked by browser management policies
- VPN
- Proxy
- Geoblocked
- Extensions
- Cookie settings
- Websitespecific settings
- Tracker/Adblocker
- Broken browser profile
Ask, if something unclear for you. You wanted to get respect, so be respectful.
Good luck.
edwardp Ambassador
@esap1944 Vivaldi instituted a new reputation system for webmail access during May 2023, outlined in a Blog post.
If you had not used Webmail prior to 4 May 2023, please see this section of the Blog post. Your profile currently shows a Reputation of 1.
You will need to actively participate in the Vivaldi community: the Forum, post a Blog, use Sync, post on Vivaldi Social, download and install Themes, to build up your Reputation.
Once your Reputation is high enough (and we do not know how high it must be), it will unlock Webmail access. To see if it has been unlocked for you, once logged in, check this page. If you see a link to Webmail on the right side, you have access.
