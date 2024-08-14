@esap1944 Vivaldi instituted a new reputation system for webmail access during May 2023, outlined in a Blog post.

If you had not used Webmail prior to 4 May 2023, please see this section of the Blog post. Your profile currently shows a Reputation of 1.

You will need to actively participate in the Vivaldi community: the Forum, post a Blog, use Sync, post on Vivaldi Social, download and install Themes, to build up your Reputation.

Once your Reputation is high enough (and we do not know how high it must be), it will unlock Webmail access. To see if it has been unlocked for you, once logged in, check this page. If you see a link to Webmail on the right side, you have access.