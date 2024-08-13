Vivaldi 6.9.3425.3 Windows

Hello

i would like to display passwords in the settings.

i navigate to the saved passwords, click on show, enter the password for Windows, but the desired password is not displayed.

the dots remain visible, the password is shown only when I change the size of the window with the settings, scroll or click on another line.

then the dots change to the password.

it works as expected on "vivaldi://password-manager/passwords", the password is displayed immediately.

regards