Displaying passwords does not work.
-
Vivaldi 6.9.3425.3 Windows
Hello
i would like to display passwords in the settings.
i navigate to the saved passwords, click on show, enter the password for Windows, but the desired password is not displayed.
the dots remain visible, the password is shown only when I change the size of the window with the settings, scroll or click on another line.
then the dots change to the password.
it works as expected on "vivaldi://password-manager/passwords", the password is displayed immediately.
regards
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@renfle I can confirm only with Snapshot 6.9.3425.3 Win 11 23H2.
I will check internally for a bug report.
//EDIT: fixed in a internal 6.9; wait for some next public Snapshot.