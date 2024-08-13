As an Opera moderator, of course I've tried it. But I'm not a gamer. As I'm not doing stuff in the background, the limiters don't do anything for me - but I can see where they could be useful (presuming they work as intended, which I haven't tried). Likewise GX corner is useless to me - and probably available elsewhere. In fact, the only thing it has for me as an advantage over regular Opera is better theming. (The live wallpaper is cute and so are the mods, but really don't add to the browsing experience.)

But as I've said already, I'm not a gamer - it's really not intended for me.