Honest thoughts on Opera GX?
foxkehfan2328
What's your honest thoughts on Opera GX so far?
@foxkehfan2328 I haven't tried it, but maybe read
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88881/vivaldi-opera-gx-the-gaming-browser-as-opera-gx-claims-pt-1
As an Opera moderator, of course I've tried it. But I'm not a gamer. As I'm not doing stuff in the background, the limiters don't do anything for me - but I can see where they could be useful (presuming they work as intended, which I haven't tried). Likewise GX corner is useless to me - and probably available elsewhere. In fact, the only thing it has for me as an advantage over regular Opera is better theming. (The live wallpaper is cute and so are the mods, but really don't add to the browsing experience.)
But as I've said already, I'm not a gamer - it's really not intended for me.
PachinkoMontoya
@TbGbe Holy crap, I don't think I've ever seen this much misinformation in one post before. How can anyone with even the slightest tech savvy believe this stuff is true?