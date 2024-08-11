Unable to login to Facebook after last Vivaldi update
I am on Ubuntu 18.04 with Ubunto Pro enabled and updated. Vivaldi has worked fine until the last update but I'm now unable to log in to Facebook , I just get to the page. I have had to use Google Chrome with no problem. Any ideas?
@Joolsie Please be more precise and explain what fails. Any error message on Facebook? If yes, upload screeshot here.
Had you tried to disable ad/tracker for the site?
Had you tried to reload with Ctrl+F5?
When I got to the Facebook home page and pressed "log in" it did nothing. But now after disabling the ad blocker I'm in! Thank you so much for your tip :-).
Now it seems I will have many ads
Now it seems I will have many ads
Sad, but that is what Facebook wants to.
Perhaps an other helper can tell you whnat to do to get rid of ads on FB and can login.