I wanted to change the color of some of the text in an email I was to send.

I selected the text.

Clicked to change the Text Colour icon which is black.

Color dialog box with colors was seen.

Clicking inside the color dialog box it closed.

I tried various ways. Be it click inside the RGB numbers, inside the color area but it closed.

I was not able to change the black color of some of the text inside the email.

I assume I will need to fill in a bug report but wanted to hear if there is a logical explanation before doing so.