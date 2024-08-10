Not able to change the color of the text
-
paaljoachim
I wanted to change the color of some of the text in an email I was to send.
I selected the text.
Clicked to change the Text Colour icon which is black.
Color dialog box with colors was seen.
Clicking inside the color dialog box it closed.
I tried various ways. Be it click inside the RGB numbers, inside the color area but it closed.
I was not able to change the black color of some of the text inside the email.
I assume I will need to fill in a bug report but wanted to hear if there is a logical explanation before doing so.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@paaljoachim Need Vivaldi version and operating system used.
I have never had an issue changing the color of the text while composing an e-mail (using the Linux releases). Provide sample screenshots if you can (remove/redact any personal information).
Some common colors:
Color R G B Black (default): 17-17-17 Red: 255-0-0 Green: 0-128-0 Blue: 0-0-255 Purple: 100-0-100
-
paaljoachim
Hey @edwardp
Ahh yes. I forgot the needed information.
OSX version Ventura 13.6.7
6.8.3381.50 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
I added a short video showing the none working color icon:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/8jhpjc8wgcwzhjq378hcc/Not-able-to-change-color-of-text-in-Vivaldi.mp4?rlkey=bijfamdkh7z2z7t04gdmnw57t&st=p026lbzn&dl=0
-
edwardp Ambassador
@paaljoachim I would definitely submit a bug report and include the link to the video, so the developers can see what's occurring.
Also, post the bug report number in this thread (VB-xxxxxx).
Thank you for helping make Vivaldi better.
-
yojimbo274064400
@paaljoachim said in Not able to change the color of the text:
Hey @edwardp
Ahh yes. I forgot the needed information.
OSX version Ventura 13.6.7
6.8.3381.50 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
I added a short video showing the none working color icon:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/8jhpjc8wgcwzhjq378hcc/Not-able-to-change-color-of-text-in-Vivaldi.mp4?rlkey=bijfamdkh7z2z7t04gdmnw57t&st=p026lbzn&dl=0
Does a similar issue occur when setting any of the highlighted options below:
-
paaljoachim
Hey @yojimbo274064400 and @edwardp
Both color icons are not working correctly.
--- EDIT ----
Here is a new video where I go through each of the toolbar icons.
https://youtu.be/2Pp1TGVSDHU
I had to add on to the video as I was just showing non selected text and trying to change the text color and the background color. That was not working, but when I selected some text then background color and text color it kinda worked, but the color dialog box closed too often without me meaning to do so.
While I was playing with colors I also missed having a reset button which would take the colors back to the default color.
Here is the bug report: issue reference VB-108708