Extension icons disappeared
Extension icons disappeared in the address bar
In other words, extension icons are not displayed
How to fix it?
DoctorG Ambassador
@KDBKDB - Accidentally in Private Window?
- Check Settings → Address Bar → Extension Visibility
- Check Extension Mananger, if all extensons are in state Enabled.
- Accidentally removed Extensions Bar? F2 → Customize Toolbar, select Address Bar, drag the Extensions icon in toolbar popup to the address bar, and confirm with Done.
Thank you. I did as you said. The icon has appeared. But before, all extension icons were visible in the address bar, but now there is one that you need to click on to see all installed extensions.
DoctorG Ambassador
@KDBKDB Like this one (puzzle like button)?
If you do not wan toggle the extension bar, the use Settings → Address Bar → Toggle Only Hidden Extensions
You should check if your extensions were hidden.
In extension Bar hover each button, open context menu and click "Show Button"
With a new profile, all extension are not hidden by default. Something must got wrong on your Vivaldi profile.
Doctor. G, thank you very much again!!!
DoctorG Ambassador
@KDBKDB Which tip had solved your issue?
Both tips.
DoctorG Ambassador
@KDBKDB Ah, ok.
It is always interesting for me, as a helping person, to know the solution.
Now I can remove them from the address bar or hold one button and, if I need to see the rest of the hidden extensions, click on it. Either this or that. THANK YOU!!!!