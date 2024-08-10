"Something went wrong. Refresh or try again later" YT LIVE issue
Greetings,
I need help with this issue, which is happening only during YT LIVES. It's been happening for two days in a row. The LIVE in question was working fine. Two days ago, all of a sudden, this issue showed up.
I've tried deleting cookies, cache, history, everything. Nothing works. I tried to disable the extensions and refresh the page. Again, no changes.
I hope you can help me pinpoint the solution.
Thank you!
mib2berlin
@Jan4zufr
Hi, do you meant something like this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhJRzQsLZGg
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
Yes, exactly that...
Here is the data that was missing:
6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4651)
That LIVE I showed in the first post only lasts two hours, give or take.
Here is a picture of the LIVE you're showing, the same issue appeared after a little while...
mib2berlin
@Jan4zufr
Hm, maybe an extension cause this , try it in a Guest Profile
@mib2berlin Even on a Guest Profile, it happens anyway. The LIVE works for a little while, then the error happens
mib2berlin
@Jan4zufr
Hm, it could be a location problem, where do you come from if I may ask?
I can change my location with VPN and check it.
@mib2berlin No worries, you may know. I'm from Argentina, South America