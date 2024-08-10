The address bar randomly gets focus when opening a bookmark from the Start Page
-
Easily reproducible in the latest snapshot, installed as standalone with no imported settings nor any extensions. When I click on bookmarks on the Start Page, sometimes the opened tab gets its address field focused, which looks distracting and annoying. I have to press F9 every time that happens, which is pretty often.
Enabling Focus Page Content on New Tab fixes this behavior, but then even new tabs expectedly not get the address bar focused, which is also annoying. Naturally, I'd expect the address bar to be focused if it's empty, so I can type something right away, and not focused if I opened a link, so it already has the address filled. This is how most browsers behave, and Vivaldi also does that by default except for the bug I'm describing.
-
mib2berlin
@stachenov
Hi, I cant reproduce this open 10 bookmarks on the Start Page, I guess I open hundreds of bookmarks on the Start Page a day and never saw this.
Iirc nobody else report it in the forum lately.
Vivaldi 6.9.3392.10, Windows 11.
-
Interesting. I've just checked again. Opened three bookmarks, closed them, repeated three times. On the first try I got the address bar focused on the 2nd and 3rd tabs, on the second try only on the 3rd tab, on the 3rd try on all three of them. So that's six times out of nine.
It looks like some sort of race condition to me, and these are tricky to reproduce and depend on a lot of factors. Could be that I just have some unlucky combination of hardware and other environment components. Otherwise I can't explain it, as I've said, it's easily reproducible with a clean installation of the newest snapshot. I literally installed it and immediately started clicking on the bookmarks that Vivaldi ships with, and it started happening right away.
I guess I'll have to learn to hit F9 every time it happens or enable Focus Page Content on New Tab and learn to use Ctrl+T, Ctrl+L for new tabs.
-
@stachenov
If other user can reproduce it is worth reporting it to the bug tracker.
What happen if you open several bookmarks in the background, I use middle mouse click.
-
It never happens with tabs opened in background. Only when you open a bookmark from the Start Page, when the Start Page tab is replaced with the page you open.
-
@stachenov
OK, can you add your system specs, please?
Mine are in the signature.
-
I haven't been able to figure out how to set up a signature, so here you go
Ryzen 7700X
DDR5-6000 CL30 32 GB
Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX
RTX 4090
3840x2160, 165 Hz, 150% scaling, HDR off
Samsung 970 EVO 1 TB
Windows 11 Pro 23H2
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
mib2berlin
@stachenov
Seems to powerful for a race condition, or to fast?
We have to wait a bit for other users.
Open "Profile" at the forum user icon right top to add a signature.
-
Yeah, that's where I was trying to change the signature, but I only have the options to change the picture, e-mail and password there. And a weird "Group Title" label with the "Save Changes" button next to it.
Speaking of "too fast", that remark actually made me notice that it happens more often when the page loads quickly. For example, when I open the news page, Reddit and Wiktionary, it's Wiktionary that exhibits this behavior most often, as it's a very lightweight page, and with Reddit it happens least often, and almost never on the first try. And if some page loads almost instantly, it also almost always has the address bar focused.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@stachenov Happens from time to time in Speed dial if i click on title of bookmark instead of thumbnail.
-
kalebepalacioo
@stachenov This problem is not exclusive to the latest versions. It has been around for quite some time. I even thought about reporting it as a bug yesterday, but I figured someone would have already done so. It is really annoying. I open a new tab and when I open a favorite, the entire address field is selected along with the favorite's URL. The option to focus on the page content fixes this problem, but it gets in the way when you want to open a new tab and do a search by typing in the address bar.
-
kalebepalacioo
@mib2berlin This happens to me too. It's been so common for so long that I figured someone would have reported this bug by now.
-
@kalebepalacioo @stachenov
One can report it to the bug tracker but random issues are often closed by the developers.
For example google.com open in 0.77 seconds on my laptop from a speed dial and I open it 10-20 times a day.
It never focus the address bar.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
barbudo2005
How do you measure how long it takes for a site to open?