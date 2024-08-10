Interesting. I've just checked again. Opened three bookmarks, closed them, repeated three times. On the first try I got the address bar focused on the 2nd and 3rd tabs, on the second try only on the 3rd tab, on the 3rd try on all three of them. So that's six times out of nine.

It looks like some sort of race condition to me, and these are tricky to reproduce and depend on a lot of factors. Could be that I just have some unlucky combination of hardware and other environment components. Otherwise I can't explain it, as I've said, it's easily reproducible with a clean installation of the newest snapshot. I literally installed it and immediately started clicking on the bookmarks that Vivaldi ships with, and it started happening right away.

I guess I'll have to learn to hit F9 every time it happens or enable Focus Page Content on New Tab and learn to use Ctrl+T, Ctrl+L for new tabs.