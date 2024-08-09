Pinterest search result filter problem
Pinterest search results filters not working in Vivaldi.
@Richy_
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to a page where the filter doesn't work.
At first guess I would disable the Vivaldi ad blocker.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Vivaldi on Windows 11 Pro.
https://www.pinterest.com/search/pins/?q=Carolus Duran&rs=typed
Switched off all extensions and internal blocking. But can't switch to boards in search filters.
Now I have this:
Instead of this:
@Richy_
I can reproduce this in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53
but I get the same result in Chromium 127, Firefox 128 and Edge 129 but not in Chrome.
Google pay fee's for this feature but this is only guessing.
Cheers, mib
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Here's what it looks like for me in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.8 after setting the filters to "Board":
After clearing cache and enabling the adblocker I get the same "issue". So the adblocker is the cause. Clear cache, disable the adblocker and reload the page.
@Pathduck
Hm, I test this in a clean profile without ad blocker again and it work.
I never was at Printerest with Chromium but it shows the same as the OP show, really strange.
@Pathduck
After cleaning everything I was able to use Board filter, but just for once and then all back to unnormal. When filters work - filter menu shifts all images to right, when don't work - filter menu behaves like popup