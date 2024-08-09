@mariap

from news:

Google has generated Chrome 127.0.6533.99 update, which fixes 6 vulnerabilities, including a critical vulnerability (CVE-2024-7532) that allows to bypass all layers of browser protection and execute code on the system outside the sandbox environment. Details are not disclosed yet, we only know that the critical vulnerability is caused by a buffer overrun in the ANGLE layer responsible for translating OpenGL ES calls to OpenGL, Direct3D 9/11, Desktop GL, Metal and Vulkan.

Description

Out of bounds memory access in ANGLE in Google Chrome prior to 127.0.6533.99 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: Critical).

Can I get the Chromium 10000 version with all the fixes for the next thousand years?