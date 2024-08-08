Error saving encryption key
I can't save the encryption key file. And how can I easily and simply synchronize data between devices? What an inconvenience.
Не могу сохранить файл ключа шифрования. И как мне легко и просто синхронизировать даннык между устройствами? Что за неудобство.
DoctorG Ambassador
Which Vivaldi version?
What happens if you try to use Vivaldi Sync?
6.3.8.88 версия. И ошибкк сохранения повторите позже
mib2berlin
@and374
Hi, please only English in the international forum sections.
Vivaldi 6.3 is stone age, please update to the latest stable 6.7.
It include a lot of bug fixes and really important security updates.
Sorry 6.8 version
mib2berlin
@and374
Ah OK, to save the encryption key you have to choose a name for the file.
If you know the encryption key try to logout and login again.
There was a bug saving the key but it is fixed now if you login again.
