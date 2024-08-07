@ctx I believe I was a bit too quick and misunderstood (as always)...

So the issue is:

You can't boot your old system?

The HDD is working, your passwords are there, but encrypted

But even if I log in my windows account?

CAN you log in to your Windows account?

You don't have any backups of your passwords?

You did not use Sync on the old system?

There's a lot of depends here, like what kind of sign-in you used on your old system (local user/M$ account/PIN?)

Of course, IF you can boot into the OS with your old HDD, that might work. Or it could bluescreen and dump core... most likely with new hardware and drivers.

There are some nice tools you can use to obtain your password from an external mounted drive given you have the full drive and can remember your password.

https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/external_drive_password_recovery.html

https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html

Things get complicated if you used your MS account or a PIN on your old system.