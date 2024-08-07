Broken motherboard
In my old pc the motherboard is broken...now I want to buy a new pc. Any advice to import the passwords in the old Vivaldi in my new machine?
the old hd are still working...
Thanks in advance
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@ctx Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Best advice I can give is to read the manual
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/
Or possibly even better, use Sync:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
mib2berlin
@ctx
Hi, it depends if you can still start Vivaldi or not.
If you only can use the HDD there is no way to recover the passwords, they are encrypted with the Windows user ID.
Hi,
if you was using Sync, then ok.
Finished.
If not,
There was a bypass regarding @mib2berlin's HW/ID Encryption info, posted by @Capushon.
Depending on your situation/answer we may search the related Topic.
But even if I log in my windows account?
-
mib2berlin
@ctx
If you have a new Windows install a new ID is created even you use the same user name and password.
The hardware is included in the ID.
If it is possible to boot from the old HDD is it worth a try but I never tested this.
The Windows activation code does not work in most cases because of the hardware change, for example.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@ctx I believe I was a bit too quick and misunderstood (as always)...
So the issue is:
- You can't boot your old system?
- The HDD is working, your passwords are there, but encrypted
But even if I log in my windows account?
CAN you log in to your Windows account?
You don't have any backups of your passwords?
You did not use Sync on the old system?
There's a lot of depends here, like what kind of sign-in you used on your old system (local user/M$ account/PIN?)
Of course, IF you can boot into the OS with your old HDD, that might work. Or it could bluescreen and dump core... most likely with new hardware and drivers.
There are some nice tools you can use to obtain your password from an external mounted drive given you have the full drive and can remember your password.
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/external_drive_password_recovery.html
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html
Things get complicated if you used your MS account or a PIN on your old system.
@Pathduck yeap I can log in my Windows account, I haven't any backups of my passwords, I never used sync in my old system...
I'll try with chrome pass
@ctx What would your Windows account have to do with it? Windows doesn't know anything about your Vivaldi passwords.