IKEA Pax HW acceleration issue?
-
I tried to make myself a nice wardrobe setup, but IKEA's Pax planner makes my fans speed up - yet the 3D is suuuuper slow. Edge is snappy, though. HW acceleration is enabled. Running W11 with 6.8.3381.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit). The PC in question is an i9 with plenty RAM and a GeForce RTX 4080.
https://www.ikea.com/addon-app/storageone/pax/web/latest/no/no/#/planner
+H+
-
@Holraven
strange, works for me with Vivaldi 6.9.3425.3 @ Win10 2202
did you all from the troubleshooting list?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
(especially did you try another vivaldi profile?)
-
mib2berlin
@Holraven
Hi, runs absolute smooth on my stone age Intel UHD 620 laptop.
Open vivaldi://gpu and check if WebGL/2 is accelerated.
Cheers, mib
-
OpenGL is disabled, probably impacting the rest. How and why is the question...
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Disabled
- Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGPU: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebNN: Disabled
+H+
-
mib2berlin
@Holraven
Hi, does your CPU have an internal GPU?
Some user report Vivaldi use it instead of your RTX, you can disable it in your system BIOS.
Iirc it is possible to open an app choosing the GPU, right click on the Vivaldi desktop shortcut.
There is a Nvidia entry where you can choose internal or the Nvidia. I don't use Nvidia since some time so I cant remember exactly.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for putting me on the right path! I added Vivaldi under Graphics setting in Win11 and overrode the default setting. OpenGL is enabled now with Pax editor running smooth as silk! No BIOS tinkering necessary.
+H+