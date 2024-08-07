A reccent-ish (sometime this year I think) update caused a regression in the way my tab popup thumbnails are displayed. I use tab stacks, displayed vertically down the left hand side of the browser window. Hovering over the tab stack causes a grid of tab popups to be displayed for each tab in the stack. What used to happen, iirc, was that depending on the number of tabs in the stack, the popups would show in a grid such that as many popups as possible were displayed on the screen. For some of my stacks, this might involve a popup thumbnail grid of three or four columns.

What's been happening for some time now is that the grid is only ever a maximum of two columns wide, and regardless of whether it's one or two columns, I need to scroll to see the bottom of the list. As I have the screen real estate to accommodate more columns of popups I don't see why scrolling has become necessary.

I have a feeling this has been reported by others, and I was under the impression a fix was on the way, but it's been a while now, and my tab stacks are still suffering Anyone know if this is in the queue to get fixed?