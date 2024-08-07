History gets spammed with "challenges.cloudflare".
First happened to me a week ago, now happened again. It stops when I restart the browser but still a pain to deal with and only started recently.
@ingridcold Hi, how does one reproduce this?
What site is it from?
@ingridcold Has something todo with Cloudflares Web Application Firewall and Captchas - i thinky they are checking for bad requests and bots.
Is Vivaldi Ad/Tracker Blocker or a privacy extension used?
I was going to say "I don't know what site is causing it" and then in the meantime accidentally figured it out. Was on the site "leftypol.org", being on the homepage appears to do nothing but going onto any of the message boards causes it to do that every couple seconds. Leave your tabs open in the background like I do and you get what you see in the OP. Don't know why that is but I'm glad I at least figured out what caused it.
As for extensions, I have Vivaldi's adblocker and tracker blocker on for every site, as well as uBlock Origin. Not sure if that contributes to it, I specifically set it as an exception in Vivaldi's ad and tracker blocker so that ads and trackers are not blocked and made no difference.
@ingridcold This is caused by bad site integration with their CloudFlare protection. It throws 400 Bad Requests to CF's servers every few seconds.
Has no relation to adblockers.
But - it looks like you found a bug - Vivaldi is NOT supposed to log these failing requests in History. Background requests are not supposed to get logged at all, especially failing ones.
I'll check if this is already reported, if not I'll report it myself
@Pathduck said in History gets spammed with "challenges.cloudflare".:
if not I'll report it myself
Please do so!
