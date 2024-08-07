@sjanzeir

Hi, if other user can reproduce this you can report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.

I have set it to 3 Days now to test this.

Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib