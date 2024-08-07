Automatically close inactive tabs closes active tabs
I have Vivaldi on my Xiaomi Poco F5 set to close inactive tabs after three days. Problem is, it closes every tab that's three days old, even the ones that I revisit frequently within those three days (i.e. the ones that are actually active.) Please fix this!
mib2berlin
@sjanzeir
Hi, if other user can reproduce this you can report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
I have set it to 3 Days now to test this.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib