@nomadic said in Colors customization:

pen vivaldi://settings in a tab or start page tab and then use Quick Commands to Toggle Developer Tools.

Yep, that's what I've been doing, much faster than the other methods.

The --debug-packed-apps flag still works, but I rarely need to use it. It's the only flag you need to be able to right-click any UI element to inspect. It's handy in some cases, but not really needed for most things.

The --silent-debugger-extension-api flag I have no idea what it's for - I assume something specific for extension developers. For CSS modding it seems to have no use.

The thing I wish I knew more about is setting breakpoints for the times when you have to inspect the code of stuff that disappears when focus is lost, like popups etc. I can never seem to get it right, but then again I'm not a developer