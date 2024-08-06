Hi Guys,

For years now I’m working with my Vivaldi Browser; at the moment I have v. 6.4.3160.47 (x64) installed. Regularly checking for updates within the Browser menu itself, for some time now didn’t do anything, leaving me the impression there are no newer versions at the moment.

Also, for some time as well, I found that Vivaldi Translation “does not support the English language momentarily”, which I thought it was strange. I now decided to check de Vivaldi website itself if there was still no newer version, and I found there was Vivaldi.6.8.3381.50.x64 already there to be downloaded, and so I did (hoping that with this new version, Vivaldi Translation would support the English language again).

And now I found that, when trying to install the new version (by clicking Accept and Update) the following message (in Dutch) appears: “The installation failed due to an unknown error. If Vivaldi is active at the moment, shut down the program and try again”. Naturally I did, but without any success; even after rebooting my computer and not touching Vivaldi whatsoever.

Would any of you have any suggestion what is going wrong here and maybe also have a solution for me?

I hope to hear from you.

Cheers!

Robert