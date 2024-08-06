Latest version Vivaldi Brower cannot be installed...
Hi Guys,
For years now I’m working with my Vivaldi Browser; at the moment I have v. 6.4.3160.47 (x64) installed. Regularly checking for updates within the Browser menu itself, for some time now didn’t do anything, leaving me the impression there are no newer versions at the moment.
Also, for some time as well, I found that Vivaldi Translation “does not support the English language momentarily”, which I thought it was strange. I now decided to check de Vivaldi website itself if there was still no newer version, and I found there was Vivaldi.6.8.3381.50.x64 already there to be downloaded, and so I did (hoping that with this new version, Vivaldi Translation would support the English language again).
And now I found that, when trying to install the new version (by clicking Accept and Update) the following message (in Dutch) appears: “The installation failed due to an unknown error. If Vivaldi is active at the moment, shut down the program and try again”. Naturally I did, but without any success; even after rebooting my computer and not touching Vivaldi whatsoever.
Would any of you have any suggestion what is going wrong here and maybe also have a solution for me?
I hope to hear from you.
Cheers!
Robert
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ropie58 Try first restart of Windows in case of some file is locked.
If that does not help, try unistall Vivlaid and reinstall with installer from vivaldi.com.
Thanks for your switf reply.
Would you happen to know if my tab-settings will be remembered when the uninstall is taking place (I have quite a few), or otherwise, how to make a backup to have them reinstalled with the new version?
I did the restart already, as I wrote in my message to you guys. But that didn't work. ️
mib2berlin
@Ropie58
Hi, the application and the user data are separated in App Data\Local\Vivaldi.
It is always a good idea to have a backup.
Clean up Vivaldi cache and so forth and backup the whole User Data folder.
I use this settings to cleanup, the folder can be GB's big.
Cheers, mib
Hey Guys,
@mib,
Thanks for your extended explanation regarding clearing my browser data. I will certainly make use of that. ️
@All,
I tried to uninstall the Vivaldi browser through “Revo Uninstaller”. After done so, and rebooting my computer, I found that the Vivaldi icon was still present on my taskbar (??). Clicking it, Vivaldi was activated again/still, and all my settings were still there. I then presumed, that at some moment I apparently had Vivaldi installed twice; please don’t ask me how or why – I really have no clue what happened or why there were no error-messaging or whatsoever. ️
So, I now managed to install the downloaded update without any problem and also Vivaldi translation is working again. So, I guess, that the double install was the cause of my problems.
Thank you all for trying to help me out here, although I don’t think any of you would have guessed and suggest, to have me look for a possible “double install”.
Cheers!
Robert.
Hi Mib,
Regarding your answer, I still have two questions left. Your green picture "Delete Browsing Data", is this coming from the Vivaldi Menu itself? If so, how do I get there?
Also, how do I make a specific backup from my Vivaldi settings so that my "Speed Dial Tabs" also can be retrieved in case of a crash or something?
Hope to hear from you.
Cheers.
Robert.
mib2berlin
@Ropie58
The green is from my theme, in this case the color of Highlight.
You are now up to date and to backup your profile folder "Default" is enough, you find the path in Help > About.
You can use the sync feature, it is not meant as backup but if something went wrong you get all important settings and data back in minutes.
You speed dials are simply bookmarks, you can make any folder a speed dial.
I have 3.
Export your bookmarks include all speed dials, too.
Thanks again man. I'll check into that again and let you know.